Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Singh agrees

Divya Ramnani April 10 2019, 4.51 pm April 10 2019, 4.51 pm

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are, undoubtedly, the most happening couple of Bollywood. The two of them, before their marriage, never officially spoke about their relationship in public. However, as soon they tied the knot, things drastically changed and we aren’t complaining. Now, DeepVeer, as fans call them, never leave a chance to brighten up our day with their social media romance. While the lovebirds often leave a lot of hearts and lovey-dovey comments under each other's Instagram posts, here’s something related to food. Padukone took to her Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her childhood days, but that’s not pretty much about it.

In the picture, a little Deepika could be seen eating as she sat on a stool. From how it appeared to be, the actor was at some birthday party. If you look at the picture closely, you will realise that Dippy was a huge foodie because she hogged like no one’s watching. Well, that kid has now grown up to become one of the most successful actors in Bollywood, but as they say, old habits die hard. In her caption, Deepika wrote that she has always been a bhukkad and nothing has changed. FYI, hubby Ranveer Singh gave his validation on Deepika’s self-confession saying, “I can vouch for that! Nothing's changed!” Aww!

Well, the fact that Deepika Padukone is a huge foodie is not really a secret. The Bajirao Mastani actor has time and again expressed her love for food. Here’s one such instance.

View this post on Instagram red carpet ready...💋 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Feb 20, 2019 at 6:49am PST

Here’s more.

View this post on Instagram these are a few of my favourite things!!!🤪 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2018 at 11:53am PDT

And more… (P.S. We can absolutely relate to you, Dippy)

View this post on Instagram 🍫life... A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Dec 23, 2017 at 1:46am PST

On the work front, Deepika has started shooting for her upcoming film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Ranveer, on the other hand, was last seen in Gully Boy and is now working on Kabir Khan’s upcoming sports drama, ’83. The film is based on India’s iconic win at the 1983 World Cup and Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev.