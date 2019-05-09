Deepika Padukone cycles her way through the streets of NYC, watch video

Divya Ramnani May 09 2019, 6.33 pm May 09 2019, 6.33 pm

Deepika Padukone is among one of the most successful yet grounded actors in the tinsel town. The Padmaavat actor was last seen on the pink carpet at MET Gala 2019. Well, for the busy lady that she is, Deepika’s next stop is at the Cannes Film Festival 2019. But, before that, Dippy was up for something adventurous. In a video that has been shared by Deepika Padukone’s trainer on his Instagram story, we spotted a happy-go-lucky Padukone on the streets of New York City, as she cycled her heart out. The clip had Deepika in a very jovial mood and she couldn't stop flashing her pretty dimples. What's the matter, lady? *winks*

Check out the video of Deepika Padukone cycling here:

At the MET Gala 2019’s pink carpet, Deepika Padukone channelled her inner Barbie in a Zac Posen pink gown and super-puffed hair. The actor played it safe with the theme, which was Camp: Notes on Fashion, but her ravishing look got a thumbs up from across the internet.

Have a look at Deepika Padukone’s MET Gala 2019 look here:

Talking about her Cannes 2019 appearance, the Piku actor is expected to make her appearance at the red carpet on May 16 and she will be donning a Peter Dundas customisation.

Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is currently working on Chhapaak, a film based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. It is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Vikrant Massey in the lead role. Chhapaak is scheduled to release on January 10, 2020. Rumours have it that she has replaced Jacqueline Fernandez in Kick 2 opposite Salman Khan. So, are we finally going to see these two teaming up for a film? Only time will tell!