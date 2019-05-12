Deepika Padukone drops by to see Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in New York

Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 1.21 pm May 12 2019, 1.21 pm

Deepika Padukone has been away from Mumbai for over a week now. While we’re aware she was headed to New York to attend the MET Gala, it seems like the actress is making a mini-vacation of her time away. After her stunning MET appearance (we will talk about that in a bit), she is enjoying her time at the Big Apple – cycling around the city at night and catching up with friends. Speaking of catching up with friends, Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor’s Instagram reveals that the Tamasha actress made her way to the Kapoor residence in New York to check in on Rishi Kapoor.

When Deepika Padukone visited the Kapoors

Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and herself in a series of three images. In the images, Deepika is seen hugging Ranbir Kapoor parents as she flaunts a huge smile. Deepika joined a long list of celebrities who have dropped in to visit Rishi Kapoor who is undergoing treatment for a an undisclosed illness. However, Deepika’s visit to the Kapoors’ is special given that she dated their son, Ranbir Kapoor, a few years ago. That relationship did no end in the smoothest of ways. But any trace of bitterness was out of the window when Deepika married Ranveer Singh in November last year and Katrina Kaif, who Ranbir allegedly left Deepika for, walked into her Mumbai reception.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone’s New York visit, it was primarily to attend the MET Gala held last Monday. The actress joined the other Indian global icon, Priyanka Chopra, on the pink carpet and looked stunning in a pink ball gown by Zac Posen. It was stunning to say the least. Many observers even went on to say she looked like a Barbie, keeping in line with the over-the-top ‘Notes on Camp’ theme for the gala.

Deepika looked breathtaking at the Met Gala

View this post on Instagram 💖⚡️👑 @deepikapadukone #metgala #zacposen A post shared by Zac Posen (@zacposen) on May 8, 2019 at 3:48am PDT

This last week has been a treat for Deepika fans, but we're more than ready to have her back on home ground. What say?