Deepika Padukone exclusive: Replaces Ranbir Kapoor tattoo with Ranveer Singh’s mangalsutra

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now married. The couple is currently in Bangalore for the first leg of receptions and everybody seems to be in high spirits. The two were sent off to the chants of bhabhi ji at the Mumbai airport on Tuesday morning but that isn’t the reason for this post. We know that all of you have been looking at the lovebirds closely but have you looked close enough? The famous RK tattoo... one that Deepika inked on her nape when she was dating Ranbir Kapoor... is gone.

Watch the video:

Here, this may help you better!

Ranbir and Deepika shared the same hair and makeup artist before they shared their numbers in 2007 while they were shooting for their debut films. Deepika’s Om Shanti Om was a super hit while Ranbir’s Saawariya was a huge flop. The two met for lunch and soon started booking tickets for movie dates. In a recent interview, Kapoor even remembered the exact date. “We started seeing each other on February 23, 2008,” he said. He even clearly remembered what she was wearing on her first date. “She was wearing a white ganji and white linen pants. She had her hair tied up in a bun,” he remembered.

It must have been a rather serious one because Deepika soon got herself inked with an RK tattoo. A bold decision considering while tattoos are permanent, one can’t say the same about most relationships. RK and DP split just two years after. Rumors and reports both pointed at Katrina Kaif as the other woman. Deepika went as far as calling out the two during an episode of Koffee With Karan. "For me, sex is not just about physicality; there are emotions involved. I have never cheated or strayed when I'm in a relationship. If I'm going to be fooling around, why would I be in a relationship? It's better to be single and have fun. But not everyone thinks like that. Maybe that's why I've been hurt in the past. I was foolish enough to give him a second chance because he begged and pleaded, despite the fact that everyone around me said he was still straying. Then I actually caught him red-handed. It took me a while to get out. But having done that, nothing can make me go back. That ship has sailed," Deepika had said.

Padukone, however, found love again in Ranveer Singh. She was a star, he was a very talented newcomer but his energy was infectious and it was during the shoot of Ram-Leela that the DeepVeer saga began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus. But Padukone has been cautious. The Tattoo was reworked but never completely erased. But now as we see her step into the new phase of her life, it's great to see her leave the baggage behind.