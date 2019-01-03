Deepika Padukone fans have photoshopped the actress’ pictures and here’s why it’s wrong!

Deepika Padukone is a gorgeous actress, so much that even her contemporaries cannot stop gushing about the beauty. Parineeti Chopra has confessed her love for the Padmaavat actress and Alia Bhatt is envious of her super perfect airport clicks. In fact, when the Bahubali trio – SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati and Prabhas were on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 6, all three praised the actress. Rajamouli was not willing to replace his heroes in Baahubali with any other Bollywood stars, he didn’t mind taking Deepika instead of Anushka Shetty for the role of Devasena.

The actress shares a massive fan following and looks like some of the fans are not willing to accept their favourite heroine for who she is. Wondering what are we talking about? Well, we found quite a few pictures of Deepika Padukone posted by her fan clubs on Instagram and were shocked to see how badly they were photoshopped. Deepika Padukone’s skin colour has been literally made ten shades lighter in not one or two pictures, but almost every post by a couple of handles. The actress herself is pretty comfortable in her own skin and looks gorgeous exactly the way she is.

Here take a look to know exactly what we are talking about…

This is not the only issue with these handles. The actress’ old pictures prior to her marriage with actor Ranveer Singh have been modified too. For example, the actress’s appearance during one of her Padmaavat promotions has gotten a makeover. Now the actress is seen with vermillion. And this was not the only picture, there were many more.

Deepika Padukone’s fans would agree that the actress looked beautiful on her wedding and the functions that followed, but somebody has an issue with her skin tone here…

Now if you’re still wondering why are we so upset with these photoshopped pics then we have enough reasons to be. In real life we see women and men grappling with body image issues. Whether it is online or in real life we see people getting trolled and mocked for their body types and skin colours. As if advertisements are not enough to tell one that they’re not good enough then we have many fashion and filmi magazines that are culprits of promoting unnatural physical goals, sometimes even suggesting hacks to better your looks. If that’s what a normal girl or boy goes through then imagine someone as successful and beautiful (as per the “standards” set by advertisements and mags) as Deepika Padukone being subjected this underhand manipulation.

What’s also upsetting is that if one chooses to alter his/her appearance by choice it is absolutely fine. But here the actress is happy with the way she looks, by some follower online believes in a certain type of beauty standard and is trying to clone the talented heroine in the same bracket. And that is just so wrong! What are your thoughts? Leave a comment and tell us.