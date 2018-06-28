Deepika Padukone finally opens up on engagement with Ranveer Singh

Since the beginning of this year, there have been incessant rumours around Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s engagement. It all started when the two flew down to Sri Lanka with their respective families. It was being said that the two took their relationship to the next level by exchanging the rings there.

Since quite some time there have been rumours that the duo is now ready to tie the knot and are set to get married in Switzerland in November this year. As Deepika sat for an interview with ES magazine, she addressed all the rumours. She said, “I try and keep it separate as much as possible, but I don’t try to fight or control the speculation.” She adds that her parents’ marriage has always set a benchmark for her. “The way they are as a couple, the way they have held the family together. They are amazing role models.’ And she has always been passionate about starting her own family. ‘Absolutely — I want to have kids,” says Deepika.

She also addresses the #MeToo campaign by saying, “We’re in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we’re all in this together. There’s so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well.”

Furthermore she speaks of her own experiences with sexism, “There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut.”

The actress has turned the cover girl for the magazine’s latest issue and she looks extremely hot in an off-white dress.