Deepika Padukone gets 'cuddles and snuggles' from Ranveer Singh and Anisha Padukone, see picture

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 9.02 pm April 24 2019, 9.02 pm

There’s not a single day that goes without a headline of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Ever since the two tied the knot, they have been bombarding our social media timelines. But unlike Ranveer, Deepika doesn’t take fans into her personal world that often. Much to our surprise, the xXx star shared a cuddly picture on Wednesday which sees the actor sharing the frame with husband Ranveer and sister Anisha. We must say, it’s adorable beyond words!

The picture seems to be a selfie taken by Jr Padukone and it sees DP sandwiched between her hubby and sister. Ranveer can be seen planting a kiss on his wife’s cheeks while the latter hugs her sister tight. The picture surely does speak a thousand words! Ranveer, making a goofy expression, is seen bare-body and Deepika has donned a striped peach shirt. This is, probably, the very first time we are witnessing a warm camaraderie between the jiju-saali. Through her caption, Deepika stated how she is ‘smashed in the middle’ of the two.

Here’s a look at Deepika’s Instagram post:

DeepVeer tied the knot in November 2018 and have left us in awe with multiple wedding photos. In an interview with Filmfare previously, DP shared, “When you’re in a relationship it’s different. We didn’t want to live together and then see if we wanted to marry each other or not. We’re both traditional in that sense. Of course, as boyfriend and girlfriend you stay over, you go for holidays together but we used to come back and go to our own homes.”

“We were clear that we’d start living together after marriage and figure life as we go along. Or else where’s the beauty in the discovery? So now we’re figuring things out. Like I’m figuring out his routine. I call him in the evening to check how his day is going and what time he’s coming home, what he will have for dinner," she added.

We love following this love story.