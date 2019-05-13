Deepika Padukone gets this beautiful gift from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Darshana Devi May 13 2019, 10.06 am May 13 2019, 10.06 am

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor are happy in their respective relationships with their respective partners, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, but there’s no denying that a lot of fans would love for the ex-flames to reunite. The duo was one of the most sizzling Bollywood couples once upon a time until they decided to call it quits, leaving fans heartbroken! Despite the supposedly ‘ugly break breakup’, the two have maintained a cordial relationship. Deepika bonds well with Ranbir’s family even today. Only recently, the actor paid a visit to Rishi Kapoor in New York, where the veteran actor is being treated for cancer. Guess what? The Kapoors did not send her back empty-handed.

Deepika recently took to her social media to reveal what Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni gifted her after the meeting. It’s an exquisite bracelet which the actor showcased while wearing it on her wrist. “Blessings and good wishes,” she wrote as part of her caption and tagged Ranbir's mum and sister, Neetu and Riddhima, in it. Earlier, Neetu shared pictures of their meeting with DP posing with her and Rishi and even called the Padmaavat star ‘adorable’ in her caption. The pictures see the three posing with wide smiles and it's safe to assume they had a gala evening.

Here’s a glance at Deepika’s bracelet:

Deepika Padukone gets this magnificent gift from Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni

Take a look at Neetu’s post here:

During his stay in NY, Rishi has had many industry colleagues visiting him. The likes of Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Sonali Bendre, Anupam Kher, among others have dropped in to wish him the best. In a recent interview to a newspaper, the veteran actor opened up about his treatment of the deadly disease by saying, “My eighth month of treatment started on May 1 in the US. But God has been kind! I am in remission, meaning now I am cancer-free. Neetu has stood by me like a rock. Otherwise, I am too difficult a person to handle as far as food and drink are concerned.” He also added he was yet to do a bone-marrow transplant, which ‘should take another two months’.