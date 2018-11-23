Deepika Padukone: Here's when the beauty will start shooting for her next again

Ranveer Singh fans may not have to wait for too long to see their favourite star on the silver screen as December will see Singh turn Simmba for Rohit Shetty's big release. Deepika Padukone fans though have another thing coming. The beauty will be away from any kind of filming, except when she poses during receptions of course, till March 2019. Which means no work and only play, Ghar, Ghar with Singh in this situation. Having said that Meghna Gulzar, the director of Deepika's next, has teased us with information on the Laxmi Agarwal biopic.

A report in Mid Day suggests that the biopic will go on floors in March. The Raazi director said, "We start rolling in March. I am glad people feel it's an important subject to touch upon. It's necessary that we mirror the multiple facets of acid violence and the impact it has on human psyche."

Post the wedding receptions, Ranveer Singh will jump into the promotions of Simmba and after that, he will be busy with the promotions of Gully Boy. But looks like, after marriage Deepika wants to have some ‘me time’ before she gets back on the sets again. By the way, the Laxmi Agarwal biopic is also being produced by Deepika.