Deepika Padukone in the remake of a Sridevi superhit? Here's all you need to know!

Deepika Padukone’s last film saw her play the role of her career. She dominated the screen and our minds as she played the infallible Rani Padmavati in Padmaavat. While her next, in which she plays a mafia queen, has been shelved owning to the health of Irrfan Khan, the actress has been preparing to play more strong roles. Reports suggest that the actress will soon be seen in the remake of an iconic Bollywood star’s superhit, which was made nearly four decades ago. And the legendary actress is none other than our very own, late Sridevi.

Revealing the same, a source told DNA, “The original Sridevi film was made by a producer from the South and directed by a Bollywood director. However, talks are on to procure the rights and remake it with Deepika. Nobody is willing to comment on the subject because talks have just been mooted and there are a lot of modalities involved. However, it is true that Deepika is in the know.’’

While talking about the bond she shared with Sridevi, the actress said in an interview with Filmfare Middle-East that Sridevi was a mother figure to her. "My relationship with Sridevi was beyond the movies. She was like a mother figure to me. After every single film of mine after Love Aaj Kal, I would get a call from Boney Kapoor and after he congratulated me, Sri would come on the line," she said.

Coming back to her workfront, the global star’s film with Vishal Bhardwaj is likely to go on floors only after the betterment of her co-actor in the film, Irrfan Khan’s health.