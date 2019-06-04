Rushabh Dhruv June 04 2019, 6.21 pm June 04 2019, 6.21 pm

Deepika Padukone, who last wowed us with her remarkable performance in Padmaavat, is currently shooting for her upcoming release, Chhapaak. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal, and it also stars A Death in the Gunj star Vikrant Massey. Apart from this, Deepika also sashayed down the runway at this year's Cannes. That being said, on Tuesday Deepika poured quite a kick-ass thought on Instagram and lent her support to #AllSleepMatters movement. Confused on what are we talking about? Read on.

Deepika's latest post echoes the voice of many and highlights the importance of sleep. Well, Deepika Padukone's move does not come as a surprise as the actress has been vocal about many important subjects which are in favour of good health. The Piku actress has, in the past too, spoken about the importance of getting enough sleep. During a 2014 NDTV-Fortis event, Deepika said, "I think we underestimate the power of sleep. I think we've all started compromising on sleep. Eight hours of quality sleep can make a huge difference to your day."

Have a look at the post shared by Deepika Padukone below:

View this post on Instagram WORD!✌🏽 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jun 3, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

She was also the one who spoke about depression. Talking about her battle with depression on India Today, Deepika had said, "There is this perception that if you have everything - fame, money, family - why should one be depressed. It is important to understand what depression is and why it happens. It is a clinical condition that is beyond your control."