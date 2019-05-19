Deepika Padukone is back from Cannes; check her 'latex' pictures here!

Onkar Kulkarni May 19 2019, 1.36 pm May 19 2019, 1.36 pm

Putting an end to her Cannes 2019 appearances, Deepika Padukone is back to the bay. Our shutterbugs spotted her at the airport and the actress was smiles as she heads back home. She was seen wearing shiny, black latex pants with a black tee and light blue trench coat. She had parked herself at the French Riviera for a period of two days. Boots and glasses completed her look. We love the glow on her face and her style!

Check out Deepika's picture from the airport below:

The trench coat reminds us of the oversized denim jacket she sported when she touched down France to attend the Cannes Film Festival.

For Day 1 of Cannes 2019, Deepika Padukone wore a custom Dundas couture black and cream coloured which had an exaggerated bow in the front. The look was accentuated with her samurai style ponytail and bold eyes. On Day 2, her first look consisted of a striped blue blazer jacket and pants. Later in the day, she sported a black gown with florescent green sunglasses and sporty shoes. Her look three was a beautiful white dress. Her look four for the day was a floral dress with a huge black bow at the neck. For the final look of the day, she opted for a lime green Giambattista Valli Haute Couture 14 tulle gown. This look has been her boldest one from her outing this year.

View this post on Instagram Taaaaddaaaaa!!!🍾🥂 #Cannes2019 @lorealmakeup @lorealhair @lorealskin A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 8:39am PDT

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 1... #Cannes2019 @loewe A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 16, 2019 at 11:20pm PDT

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 2... #cannes2019 @off____white A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 12:46am PDT

View this post on Instagram day 2, look 4... #cannes2019 @erdem A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 3:37am PDT

View this post on Instagram Cannes-17th May,2019. #Cannes2019 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 17, 2019 at 12:20pm PDT

In terms of work, Deepika Padukone will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak. The actress started shooting for a few a month ago where she surprised everyone with her look. She stars alongside Vikrant Massey in the film. The movie is based on the true story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.