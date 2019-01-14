Deepika Padukone is beating the Mumbai chills with her flawless turtle neck

Bollywood’s queen Deepika Padukone tied the knot in November last year (2018). Ever since she has wrapped up with her post-wedding festivities, the global actor has been constantly on the run. The busy actor next has Meghna Gulzar’s biopic on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in her kitty. Of late, the global star has been flying in and out of the city due to her professional commitments. Our shutterbugs pictured the actor at the airport in the early hours of Monday. Dressed in a monochrome outfit, the stunning diva aced her airport look yet again.

For her travel, Deepika opted for a turtleneck white sweatshirt, adorned with pearls. She matched it with a pair of black skinny jeans and ankle-high boots. She complemented her outfit with a pair of black round glasses and a handbag and flashed her million-dollar smile the moment she spotted the cameras. However, there’s something else which has caught our notice. And that’s DP’s love for turtlenecks! On several occasions like while departing for her wedding location or for her exotic honeymoon, the xXx star has shown how turtleneck is the new shizz! Even a few days back when she was spotted in Bandra in a deep red sweater dress, she flaunted this style.

It goes without saying that the turtleneck trend has come back in vogue because of her. Thanks DP. We like!