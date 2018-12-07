Deepika Padukone is lovestruck by Ranveer Singh's Aankh Marey

Newly-wed Ranveer Singh is back to his work engagements with a bang! The actor is currently on a promotional bout for his expected Simmba, which has garnered an immense amount of attention all over. The makers recently dropped the peppy number, Aankh Marey, from the film and it’s already a hit with the viewers. The song is hugely admired by all, and Ranveer’s wifey Deepika is no exception. Just after Ranveer announced the drop on Instagram, Deepika couldn’t contain the excitement and displayed it through her comment.

“I L-O-V-E IT!!!” she wrote along with several lovestruck emojis. Yeah, DeepVeer being DeepVeer, is back with their PDA’s and we totally love it. Deepika also recently graced the cover of GQ magazine. Donning a white monokini in the cover, the global actor looked insanely stunning! Hubby Ranveer, keeping up the PDA game, was quick to comment ‘combusts’ in the picture. One won’t deny that the names Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are equivalent to ‘boundless couple goals’.

Speaking about her husband, Deepika said in an interview to GQ, “He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That’s not to say that his irrepressible energy isn’t him, it’s very him. He’s a real people’s person, but there’s a quiet side to him too. Emotionally, I think I’m the more intuitive one. I’d say IQ is more him.”

We wish the duo remain together forever!