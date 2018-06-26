Deepika Padukone is not on-board with boyfriend Ranveer Singh's Mohawk haircut during his childhood

Ranveer Singh is a gift to mankind, and therefore so are his social media accounts. The photos that he posts on his Instagram account are an extension of his quirky and vibrant personality. Keeping up with his reputation, the actor posted a childhood picture of himself. The throwback photo has Ranveer sporting a funky mohawk hairdo during his childhood. The picture that was shared couple of days back by Ranveer elicited various emotions among his celebrity friends, but his girlfriend Deepika Padukone was not quite on-board with it as she reacted to the photograph by writing "Noooooooo" along with three see-no-evil monkey emojis.

Check out the photo right here:

Avant Garde Since 1985 A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) on Jun 23, 2018 at 11:08pm PDT

And here is the screenshot of Deepika's reaction:

As for others, Anil Kapoor found this look of Ranveer very daring, maybe because a lot of children don't like to sport a mohawk, at least not in India. "I told you at that party when I first saw this look, and I'll tell you now... You will go far and roar, Tiger. The roaring has just begun! #DaringSince1985," Anil wrote to Ranveer.

Ranveer's Padmaavat co-star Aditi Rao Hydari found his look epic, while actress Diana Penty found it amusing.

Ayushmann Khurrana compared Ranveer's mohawk look with that of Gulshan Grover in the movie Vishwatma, and Arjun Kapoor was reminded of actor and wrestler Mr T's iconic mohawk.