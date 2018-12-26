Deepika Padukone is ready to slip into the bunny mode

The much-in-love couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are painting the town red with their affection. The two leave us in awe every time they are spotted together. Coming to their love-dovey social media posts, the duo doesn’t leave a single opportunity to drop the cutest comments on each other’s posts. Deepika put up another Instagram story directed at hubby Ranveer, warning him of some serious trouble waiting for him at home.

The newlywed shared a pair of uber cute Bugs Bunny slippers and posted the image writing that Ranveer has a ‘double trouble’ waiting for him at home. This is extremely endearing. We wonder what she means by ‘trouble’ and what Ranveer has to respond on the same. The two recently glammed up the wedding reception of Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath. They also marked their presence at the grand Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas reception prior to that.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Deepika was asked to summarise 2018 with Ranveer. To which, she replied saying, “Absolutely magical. I can't think of any other word to summarise every experience and emotion we have gone through in the past. It's been truly magical."

On the work front, Deepika is soon to start with Meghna Gulzar’s Chaapak, while Ranveer’s film Simmba will be hitting the screens on December 28.