Deepika Padukone is slaying the Cannes red carpet

It’s not fresh news that Deepika Padukone is a style queen. The leggy actress is always seen in the best outfits, and at most times even making her style totally wearable by her fans. The actress is currently at the 71st Cannes International Film festival and her looks are ruling the fashion space. While a few choices are doable by just about anybody, the actress has really pushed the envelope this time around with a few of her outfits.

For the red carpet on Friday, the global actress chose a hot pink gown from Ashi Studio's Collection. Styled by celebrity stylist, Shaleena Nathani the gown was nothing short of dramatic as the Bollywood girl sashayed down the French Riviera. Deepika tied her hair in a top-bun and teamed her look with Lorraine Schwartz jewellery.

Later on Friday evening, the actress picked a deep-neck Black Marcell von Berlin fish-cut gown for the Chopard party. The winged-sleeves dress was accessorised with dainty pieces by Chopard and dramatic eye makeup. Again the actress chose a sleek top-bun to top her look.

strike a pose!✌🏽 #Cannes2018 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on May 11, 2018 at 3:16am PDT

On Thursday it was all power play. Deepika wore purple from head to toe in a suit by Victoria Hayes. She let her hair down with a neat side parting and wore Suhani Parekh Misho's jewellery.

Earlier on Thursday, Deepika wore a metallic Alberta Ferretti gown to underline her bold fashion sense. The warm French sunshine added colour to her outfit as her gown swayed in the breeze. For this look too, she wore Misho's jewellery to complete the look.

Deepika’s Cannes looks weren’t all gowns and suit. The diva also chose a perfect day-outfit with a white top, classic blue jeans and cool glares.

Padukone is representing L’Oreal Paris at Cannes this year. She will hand over her L'Oreal ambassador duties to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who will walk the red carpet on May 12 and May 13. Post Aish, actress Sonam Kapoor will take charge on May 14 and complete her 8th years at Cannes on May 15. The 71st International Film Festival is the debut for Bollywood actresses Kangana Ranaut and Huma Qureshi.