Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut or Katrina Kaif: Which actress can play a lady super cop in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming film?

Rohit Shetty was accused of having a sexist approach in Simmba. Some felt that the filmmaker did not give the women in the movie a voice and footage and others argued about how everything in the movie ends up being about hero worshipping. Whatever the case, the movie has made Rs 200 crore at the box office and is continuing to draw crowds to the theatres. When the filmmaker was recently questioned about the same in his defence, Rohit revealed that he is also working on a lady cop drama. In an interview, Shetty said, “We are planning something with a lady cop let me tell you that.”

However, Rohit is not certain if he will be sitting on the director’s seat or just backing the movie as a producer. He said, “I will direct that or not I don’t know, but we are developing that. This may come up in two to three years.” Now that he has made this announcement, we already have suggestions for actresses we’d like to see in this role.

One of the first names that came to our mind was Rohit’s Chennai Express heroine and Ranveer’s wife Deepika Padukone. When a picture of the actress in uniform can go viral imagine of the actress donned an action avatar and played a super lady cop what would happen at the theatres. Plus, we think that Deepika would be game for a fun Rohit Shetty kind of film.

Another heroine, who could be good competition for Ranveer’s Simmba is Dabangg beauty, Sonakshi Sinha. Shotgun Jr has transformed from her desi girl avatar and looks like a perfect match for a Rohit Shetty heroine. Having watched Salman Khan in the Dabangg films, guess the cop act and attitude would both come easily to Sona. And maybe, we can also see the actress use her father’s iconic line “Khaamosh!” in this actioner.

Manikarnika actress Kangana Ranaut might have slim chances of bagging a Rohit Shetty movie considering the not too pleasant past that she shares with the director’s best friend Ajay Devgn. However, if given a chance this beauty could add a little bit of craziness and a lot of sexiness to the super cop avatar. She would smash the role!

Looks like Salman Khan’s heroines are all well-equipped for this part. After kicking some butt in an akhaada, Sultan actress Anushka Sharma could slip into the khakhi uniform with ease. The actress like Ajay Devgn can play an honest police officer very well, after all even in real life Anushka is not just prim and proper, but also brutally honest.

If given a chance and some cool heroic moves, even Katrina Kaif can suit this role. After rocking her part in Aanand L Rai’s Zero and being the surprise package in a movie that starred Anushka and Shah Rukh Khan, imagine Katrina got away with all the praise. And one cannot forget that the actress even stole the show from Salman in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Tiger Zinda Hai.

Which Bollywood heroine do you think should Rohit Shetty cast in his female super cop movie? Comment and tell us.