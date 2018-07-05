Deepika Padukone looks ravishing on the cover of She Canada magazine

Deepika Padukone is the busy bee of Bollywood. If films are not keeping her busy then there are magazine shoots that take up her time. She recently graced the cover of London-based Evening Standard Magazine. And now, the global star adds another feather to her cap. The Padmaavat star is the cover girl of the recent issue of She Canada magazine and she looks as stunning as ever!

In a woolen off-white top and nude make-up, the actress takes our breath way. With filled eyebrows and hair tied up in a bun, her close-up is drool-worthy!

The caption on the cover has Deepika saying, “Just because it’s on the internet does not mean I said it.” This could in reference to the rumours going around her marriage with Ranveer Singh. Or maybe it could be an clarification on any other controversy.

The actress became popular among international audience when she appeared in Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: Return of Xander Cage in 2017. Reportedly, she is planning to sign the sequel of this one. We await the confirmation though!

Coming to Bollywood, her film with Vishal Bharadwaj has been postponed owing to her co-star Irrfan Khan’s health.