Soheib Ahsan July 13 2019, 7.12 pm July 13 2019, 7.12 pm

Be it any artist, they often tend to miss or enjoy one part of their work over every other. In the case of Deepika Padukone, it seems to be her role of Veronica Malaney from the 2012 film Cocktail. The actress posted a video on her Instagram story saying she loves and misses Veronica. Not only that, but she also referenced Tom Cruise, who also had a film called Cocktail in 1988. It seems Deepika knows her films. In the video, she can be seen wearing a heavy set of clothes and is using a clapboard with an annoyed expression. She took a dig at herself saying that the look was self-styled and that she did not miss it. She even used the hashtag 'mess' addressing her expression and clothing style calling it a double mess.

Cocktail, starring Deepika, Saif Ali Khan, and Diana Penty, was directed by Homi Adajania. The film had released worldwide on July 13, 2012, and was a commercial success and received positive reviews from the critics who particularly praised Deepika for her performance of a high spirited party-loving girl.

For the coming future, she will be appearing in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak where she will be playing the role of an acid attack survivor. It will mark her first film as a producer and the film will be releasing on January 10, 2020. She will also be appearing alongside hubby Ranveer Singh in the Kapil Dev biopic titled, 83. In the film, she will be playing Romi Bhatia, wife of Kapil. It is being directed by Kabir Khan and will be releasing on April 10, 2020.

Although there are no details, Deepika has also been confirmed to be reprising her role as Sara Unger in xXx 4. Looks like she is strapped in for a ride of exciting roles. We can't wait to hear about her next role.