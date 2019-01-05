Deepika Padukone makes a BIG announcement on her 33rd birthday but the present is out of reach

It’s global diva Deepika Padukone’s 33rd birthday today (January 5) and the actor couldn’t have planned a better surprise for her ardent fans. The Padmaavat actor shared a hand-written note on Instagram that her fans and followers are about to receive a special surprise she had planned. Along with that, she also set up a countdown clock for the revelation. After the endless speculations on the same, the actor finally unveiled the 'super exciting’ news on social media.

Adding another feather to her cap, the actor has now launched her own website and announced the same in the later hours of Saturday. "Here's presenting my website- www.deepikapadukone.com - Love, Deepika,” she wrote while introducing her site. Along with her post, Deepika attached a stunning greyscale photograph of hers. The picture has a QR code on the bottom-left corner. The news of the day, indeed!

Considering the humongous fan following that the star enjoys, the website is currently on a low server mode with everyone trying to visit it at the same time. However, we wait to get a glimpse of the actor’s website soon!

Deepika will next be seen in director Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak, a film about an acid attack survivor, which will also stars Vikrant Massey. She recently tied the knot with long-time beau Ranveer Singh at the exotic Lake Como in Italy.