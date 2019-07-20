Deepika Padukone was spotted at Luv Ranjan's residence with Ranbir Kapoor on Friday. This has led to people believing that Deepika might work with the director for his next film which features Ranbir Kapoor and Ajay Devgn. However, even though the film offer seems lucrative, Twitter doesn't want Deepika to work with Ranjan. This is because the director was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo era. The social media users are so unhappy with the possibility of the actress working with the director that #LuvRanjan and #NotMyDeepika have trended on Twitter.
During the #MeToo movement, an actress said that during the auditions for Pyaar Ka Punchanama, the director had asked her to strip to her underwear and asked her inappropriate questions which made her uncomfortable. The actor alleged that she had to walk out of the auditions because of how uncomfortable the director made her. Luv Ranjan had denied those allegations but then went on to work with Alok Nath in De De Pyaar De, who was also accused of rape by Vinta Nanda.
The trend of #NotMyDeepika shows how people are unhappy that the actress is meeting with the director to possibly work with him. The actor has time and again supported the movement and called it a positive step to make Bollywood a safer place.
Deepika's team hasn't commented on this topic yet. No official confirmation regarding this film has been made by the makers but if Luv Ranjan manages to pull this casting coup, it would be for the fourth time that Ranbir and Deepika will work together after Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha.