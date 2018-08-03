Deepika Padukone mistreats intrusive fan and here's why it's legal

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were making the most of their time together while holidaying in the USA recently. But you see, it's nearly impossible for celebrities to stay away from the public eye, even when not in India. So when DeepVeer (as they are affectionately called by their fans) decided to spend some quality time at the Universal Resort in Florida, of course, they had an encounter with a fan, who was naturally excited to see the couple. She instantly started recording their video and yelled their names when Deepika noticed her and went up to her. We don't know what happens next after that as the video (which was posted by the fan on her social media account) ends the moment Deepika walks towards the girl.

Now comes a twist in the tale. So the girl who recorded the video of the couple walking hand in hand claims that she was yelled at by both of them and they mistreated her as well.

After she accused Deepika and Ranveer, their fans came to the couple's defence. They started mercilessly trolling her by saying that she is the one who should be ashamed for invading their privacy:

And well even the law is in the favour of Deepika and Ranveer. There is something called the Florida Right of Publicity Law, which has two systems: a statute, and a common law right. And the latter extends to any individual whose name, portrait, photograph, and likeness have been exploited through the unauthorized use. So in layman's language, no one is allowed to take pictures and videos of any person without his/her oral or written consent.

So it's the fan who is at the wrong here, morally and legally. She could land herself in legal trouble if Deepika and Ranveer decide to sue her.