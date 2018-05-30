Deepika Padukone no longer the Most Followed Bollywood Celeb as Priyanka Chopra wins the race

There have been several instances when Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone have dethroned one another from various titles. Now, PeeCee has done it again. Until yesterday, Deepika who enjoyed a massive fan following of 23.7 million followers on Instagram was termed as the ‘Most Followed Bollywood Celeb’ on social media platform.

But, Priyanka has dethroned Ms Padukone in just a day as today her followers boast of a humongous 23.8 million. All this while, Deepika was leading the race for the most followed Instagram celebs, but PeeCee has stolen her first spot in just a span of a few hours. She beat Deepika with 80,000 followers. Just in case you don’t believe us, we have the screenshots for you.

Seriously, we applaud Priyanka for always managing to stay at the top. The professional rivalry between the two ladies has been there since the time Deepika too stepped into Hollywood with the movie xXx: Return of Xander Cage. Instantly, she was compared to PeeCee who has carved a successful path for herself in the West. The two actresses have even worked together in movies like Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.

Well, they may be competitors on screen, but we are pretty sure that they share a warm equation off it.