Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent

It's been a few days since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh took the wedding vows amid a dreamy ceremony in Italy. But the buzz doesn't seem to die down. The couple held three receptions in India; one in Bengaluru for family and friends and two in Mumbai, respectively for the media fraternity and friends and colleagues from Bollywood. Ranveer and Deepika are two people celebrating every moment with equal enthusiasm and their wedding celebration was just an extension of how they've celebrated each other's company all these years. Post marriage, she opened up to GQ for the first time, sharing how husband Ranveer Singh, a familiar enthu cutlet, has sides of him that we don't see.

"He is vulnerable, extremely emotional, very intelligent; childlike at times. That’s not to say that his irrepressible energy isn’t him, it’s very him. He’s a real people’s person, but there’s a quiet side to him too. Emotionally, I think I’m the more intuitive one. I’d say IQ is more him. But at the same time, he’s not all like, “I’m a man, I can’t show my emotions.” He’s sensitive, and so am I, and it makes it easier to share a life with someone who understands that," Deepika told GQ.

Ranveer, whenever he is around, brings with him an unmatched splash of energy. He is known for the wackiest wardrobe, his camaraderie with almost everyone including journalists as and when he meets them and a natural warmth that he always radiates. But Deepika, who dated him for over six years, certainly knows of the tiniest of traits about him. In an industry where relationships are often so fragile, it is endearing to find two people who have stuck to each other for long and taken their togetherness a level up. Our best wishes!