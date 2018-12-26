Deepika Padukone on Ranveer Singh: The minute we held hands after the wedding, it was different

The very gorgeous Deepika Padukone recently got hitched to her long-time beau Ranveer Singh. Till date, fans have been endlessly obsessing over the dreamy wedding pictures of the couple. Immediately after wrapping up with their post-wedding festivities, the two resumed their respective work commitments. While Ranveer is currently on a promotional spree for Simmba, Deepika is soon to start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chaapak. We now got our hands on a recent interview of Deepika on Pinkvilla, where the actor got all candid about life after marriage, birthday plans and how 2018 has been for her and many more.

Talking about what made her fall for Ranveer, the stunning lady shared, “Over a period of time, the small things that he did and the little things that he said made me believe and feel more and more that he is really the person I would want to spend the rest of my life with.” Further talking about her feelings of having Ranveer as a husband, she added, “It’s probably one of the best things I’ve done in my life. I can’t explain what that feeling is but you feel whole, you feel complete, grounded.”

She also went on to say, ”Soon after the ceremony was done, the minute we held hands, it was different, it was not like I held my boyfriend’s hands anymore, he is your man for life. Almost instantly, it happened.”

When quizzed about how she tackles rumoured baby plans, she said, “I don’t think there’s anything to tackle. As people in the public eye, you’re used to constant speculation. Sometimes things are true. Sometimes it’s absolutely true. I don’t there is anything to deal with.”

She also called 2018 ‘magical’ when asked to describe the year in one word and revealed plans about her birthday (which falls on January 5).

“It’s going to be a very, very special birthday,” she said.

“It’s a much-needed break combined with the honeymoon, success of Simmba, first birthday as married lady…everything is going to be special. Holiday is not really in our mind as of now.”

She added that it’s only Ranveer’s Simmba which the two are currently looking forward to.

“We will think about our holiday after that,” she shared.