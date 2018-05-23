Deepika Padukone on working with Priyanka Chopra: It’s fun to work with people who share the same vision

When we talk about Bollywood actresses turning into global stars in just a short span of time, the names of Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone are the obvious ones to first hit our minds. Amidst the cold-war rumours, both the stars have always shared words of appreciation for each other. Deepika, who walked the Cannes red carpet 2018, recently opened up on her experience of working with her Bajirao Mastani co-star.

“It is fun working with people, it is always fun collaborating with people; it’s fun collaborating with people who have the same vision for whatever it is you are trying to create”, said the Padmaavat star in an interview with ACV on the sidelines of the Cannes Film Festival.

Priyanka and Deepika rose to fame in the west with Quantico in 2015 and XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage, 2017 respectively. And since then, the world hasn’t stopped comparing the two. Denying all the rumours and talking about their equation, Deepika earlier told Hindustan Times, “I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend’, because that’s what she is to me. So, every time I read anything that doesn’t say that [we are friends], it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made, because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals.”

Priyanka also reportedly clarified to the media about all the rumours. “You (media) said we are friends. Earlier, you all used to write we are BFFs (best friends forever) so how did this change, why and how it changed? I did not say it has changed, you said it has changed. I am clarifying that whatever was earlier it is same today also. Your perspective has changed and that shouldn't have happened”, said the Quantico star during a media interaction.