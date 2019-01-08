Deepika Padukone opens up on her forthcoming film 'Chhapaak'

It has been more than a decade since Deepika Padukone made her dreamy debut on the big screen. Ever since then, the ethereal beauty leaves no stone unturned to charm us with her dazzling performances. The year 2018 was a memorable one for this lady. From delivering a blockbuster like Padmaavat to tying the knot in a fairytale-like wedding with beau Ranveer Singh, she hit the headlines like no other celeb. To express gratitude for the same, the actor went live at the Facebook office wherein she spoke out her heart out about hubby Ranveer Singh, her forthcoming movies and achievements.

When the anchor asked Deepika about her upcoming biopic, Chhapaak, the actor opened up about what exactly bought her interest towards this project and she credited Meghna Gulzar for the same. “I was looking forward to doing a love-story or something very different and that’s when Meghna Gulzar walked into my office. In five minutes of speaking with her about this story, I knew in my heart that this is what I wanted to do next. Something about Meghna and Laxmi story and Meghna’s conviction towards this film was kind of similar to Piku."

Deepika further added that the shooting of Chhapaak will begin in March and she also assured that it will release in 2019 only, “We start filming in March and we will release it by the end of this year.” Well, the actor also hinted on doing ‘many more films’ without revealing any further information. We await all those official announcements, Dippy!

On being asked if she has got any plans to play a queen like Mastani or Padmavati on-screen, Deepika turned red with love as she said, “No, queen of Ranveer’s heart, maybe.” Aww!