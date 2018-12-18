Deepika Padukone opens up on Ranbir Kapoor not attending her wedding reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's opulent wedding receptions (three, to be precise) got everyone talking. They held one in Deepika's hometown Bengaluru for her family and close associates, and two in Mumbai respectively for the media and for their colleagues and friends from B-town. Needless to say, all our eyes were on the third one as we speculated the possible list of guests. There was Katrina Kaif, who we thought wouldn't turn up (owing to her long cold war with Deepika), but she did. Then, there was Ranbir Kapoor who we thought would definitely turn up (because they're apparently great friends) but didn't.

Fans had their hearts broken when Ranbir and Deepika chose to part ways. However, we assumed they were becoming friends and they proved us right when they not only joined hands for Tamasha but had plenty of off-screen camaraderies. Hence, Ranbir took everyone by surprise when he ditched his ex-girlfriend's reception. Deepika, who recently appeared on a chat show was asked about the same.

“We’ve not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that’s him. I’m not surprised at all. But, that’s the relationship we share and that’s the beauty of that relationship; so much is said without saying much at all," she said.

While their heartfelt equation is understood, it doesn't answer why Ranbir thought it fit to not to come for the reception. As much as Deepika says she knew it, we smell disappointment!