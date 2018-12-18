image
Wednesday, December 19th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone opens up on Ranbir Kapoor not attending her wedding reception

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone opens up on Ranbir Kapoor not attending her wedding reception

Ranjini MaitraRanjini Maitra   December 18 2018, 8.56 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentkatrina kaifRanbir Kapoorranveer singh
nextNeha Dhupia's daughter Mehr turns a month old, the proud mommy shares an adorable video
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Exclusive: The couple will have a short honeymoon and we know why

Will Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh opt for a ‘no kissing policy’? We guess not!

Zero's Bauua Singh and Rajkummar Rao banter over Stree