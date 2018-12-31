Deepika Padukone opens up on the decision of banning cellphones at their wedding

One of the major highlights of the year 2018 was Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding. The couple who had a larger than life wedding ceremony on November 14 and 15 at Lake Como, Italy had an extended affair for almost a month which included multiple receptions in Banglore and Mumbai. While the two had publically announced about their wedding, they were very private about their marriage and no photos from the ceremony were released till November 15 (post their second wedding ceremony) as the two wanted it to be a close-knit affair. Deepika Padukone has now revealed why it was kept all private and no photos were released by any guests.

If reports are to be believed, the couple had made special arrangements so that photos from the functions do not get leaked. Deepika was recently quizzed about the privacy arrangements and the actress revealed the idea behind no photos policy. "Privacy was secondary. The reason we asked our guests not to have cell phones was because we wanted them to be present in the moment. Usually, everyone is on their cell phones, capturing the moment. These moments should be in your mind and heart as they’re never going to come back. Every single guest, I kid you not, is so thankful," she said.

"People who’ve never danced in their lives were on the dance floor. People who’ve never tasted alcohol were tasting wine. That’s how free people were. They were emotionally present there and they didn’t have any choice but to talk to each other. Since we were a small group of just uncles, aunties, cousins and friends we could ask them to leave their phones behind. Everyone who has meant something to us in our life was there. They understood where we were coming from," Deepika added.

Well, we can say the wait was worth it as we got to see Ranveer and Deepika in their most candid forms.

On the work front, while Ranveer is busy promoting Simmba which is mining gold at the box office, Deepika will begin shooting for Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.