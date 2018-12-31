image
Monday, December 31st 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone opens up on the decision of banning cellphones at their wedding

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone opens up on the decision of banning cellphones at their wedding

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   December 31 2018, 6.59 pm
back
BollywoodChhapaakDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentmeghna gulzarranveer singhSimmba
nextRajkummar Rao thanks fans for loving Omerta and Stree, forgets Fanney Khan
ALSO READ

Ranveer Singh's Simmba is roaring at the box office, enters Rs 50 crore club in no time

A couple in black! Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh jet off for their honeymoon

Kartik Aaryan's 'mastermind' jacket worth 5 lakhs can't make him the Ranveer Singh of Bollywood