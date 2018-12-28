Deepika Padukone plans to rule the celluloid in a superheroine film

Newlywed Deepika Padukone has resumed her professional commitments right after wrapping up her wedding celebrations. The star, who had been on a sabbatical, is soon to start shooting for Meghna Gulzar’s Chaapak. The film will see Deepika essaying the role of an acid attack survivor and a complete never-seen-before avatar of the actor. Yet again, trying her hands at something new, she will be seen in a superheroine movie.

The confirmation for this astonishing news comes from the boss lady herself. In an interview with Filmfare, the actor was quizzed about the same. "Yes, I’m working on it. I hope it happens. There’s no script as yet. It’s something my friend and I are developing. I was on the plane with a friend from the industry and talking about the movies we’d like to make. We realised that this superhero film is something we’d like to make. It’s a seed we’re nurturing."

When further asked if the yet-untitled film will be her next after Chaapak, she said, “It could be. But it needs to come together. All the elements in the film need to be correct. From the characters to the director, everything needs to be fixed.”

Damn! That also marks the first female-superhero film in India. We can’t wait already!