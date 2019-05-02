Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Sara Ali Khan are the Instagrammers of the Year

Divya Ramnani May 02 2019, 9.06 pm May 02 2019, 9.06 pm

What’s life without social media? Difficult, right? It has become an essential part of our life mainly because of the fact that it offers much recreation. Besides, social media also plays a key role in keeping fans close to their favourite stars. One such essential social media platform in today’s time is the photo-sharing website of Instagram. From their style files to all the updates on their upcoming projects, our celebs make it a point to give an insight into everything that’s happening in their lives. That being said, the recent list of Instagrammers of the Year 2019 is out, and we aren’t really surprised with the results.

The leading ladies of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who rule the tinsel town, have now taken over the feeds of social media users as they have been named the Instagrammers of the Year. The winners are generally the individuals who make the best use of Instagram by using its stickers, story feeds, live and IGTV. Global star Priyanka Chopra, who has a massive fan-following in both East and West, received the title of ‘Most Followed Account’ of the year.

Coming to Dippy, her Instagram feed has simply been a tale of beauty, elegance, and, of course, flowers. All of these elements have won her the title of ‘Storyteller of the Year’. In the past, Deepika said, "I come to Instagram every day to live, laugh, love and share with the people that are most important to me and I am grateful for all their kindness. In 2019, I look forward to connect more, love more and share many more authentic experiences with my beautiful fans.”

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Instagram debut only last year, has earned the title of “Rising Star Award’. One cannot deny that Sara’s unbeatable charm and down to earth personality helped her gain a huge following in such a short span of time. In a conversation with IANS, Sara was quoted saying, “Instagram is a platform that allows me to be myself and to stay connected with audiences in the most direct and organic way. Not to mention it also allows me to salivate over great food, look at interesting and new places to travel to and of course stalk people.”

A huge congratulations to all these stunners! Keep spamming, keep winning!