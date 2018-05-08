home/ entertainment/ bollywood
Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra stun the world at the Met Gala 2018

Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra stun the world at the Met Gala 2018

First published: May 08, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Updated: May 08, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

After Deepika Padukone wowed us with her look at the pre-Met Gala event aka Harry Josh Pro Tools’ fifth anniversary. Her dress was quite simple – a pair of flared jeans and a black top – but she had kept her hair open, resulting in fans swooning over her locks. Many even hoped that she’d leave them that way for the Met Gala. Making her second appearance at the Met Gala, DP sent the mercury soaring at the red carpet event. Though many celebs grace the event, the internet was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika.

I got u ❤️❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on

This year’s theme at the Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and Deepika got it right to the letter. In a red, thigh-slit, Prabal Gurung dress, she walked over the red carpet with unnerving ease.

Priyanka looked divine in a Ralph Lauren dress which she completed with a stunning golden headgear, similar to what was worn by medieval knights. According to reports, the headdress was handcrafted with Swarovski crystals and beads, along with over 250 hours of embroidery work.

The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the gala saw the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement. Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace were the hosts for the show.

SHOW MORE
tags: #Beyonce #Deepika Padukone #Harry Josh Pro Tools #Jennifer Lopez #Katy Perry #Lana Del Rey #Met Gala #Nicki Minaj #Priyanka Chopra #Rihanna #Rita Ora #Uma Thurman

Recommended Videos

trending Now

Watch live tv

  • News18 Hindi
  • News18 Kannada
  • News18 Haryana
  • News18 Rajasthan
  • Cnbc Tv18
  • News18 Urdu
View All