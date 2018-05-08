Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra stun the world at the Met Gala 2018

After Deepika Padukone wowed us with her look at the pre-Met Gala event aka Harry Josh Pro Tools’ fifth anniversary. Her dress was quite simple – a pair of flared jeans and a black top – but she had kept her hair open, resulting in fans swooning over her locks. Many even hoped that she’d leave them that way for the Met Gala. Making her second appearance at the Met Gala, DP sent the mercury soaring at the red carpet event. Though many celebs grace the event, the internet was obsessed with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika.

This year’s theme at the Met Gala was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination and Deepika got it right to the letter. In a red, thigh-slit, Prabal Gurung dress, she walked over the red carpet with unnerving ease.

Priyanka looked divine in a Ralph Lauren dress which she completed with a stunning golden headgear, similar to what was worn by medieval knights. According to reports, the headdress was handcrafted with Swarovski crystals and beads, along with over 250 hours of embroidery work.

The event was held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art and the gala saw the likes of Rihanna, Katy Perry, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Lana Del Rey, Rita Ora, Uma Thurman and Madonna, making a statement. Rihanna, Amal Clooney and Donatella Versace were the hosts for the show.