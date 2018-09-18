Deepika Padukone raazi to work with Meghna Gulzar?

After Padmaavat, Deepika Padukone was all set to star in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film which was tentatively titled Sapna Didi. However, the film was put on the backburner as Irrfan Khan, who was also supposed to star in the movie, was diagnosed with neuro-endocrine tumour. Since then, there have been no reports of Deepika signing any other film, but here’s some good news for her fans.

According to a report in DNA, Deepika is now all set to team up with Raazi director Meghna Gulzar. The filmmaker gave one of the biggest hits of the year with Alia Bhatt, which set the bar for female-centric films in Bollywood. While the details about the film are being kept under wraps, it has said that Padukone and Gulzar have already started discussing the project.

Earlier, there was a report in Box Office India that Gulzar is planning to do a film on the lines of Ram Aur Shyam, Seeta Aur Geeta and Chaalbaaz. There were also reports a couple of years ago, that Deepika will be starring in the remake of Chaalbaaz. So, let’s wait and watch whether Deepika and Meghna’s collaboration will be a movie about twins or the two will surprise us with something else.

View this post on Instagram caught in the act...💋 A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Jul 8, 2018 at 9:00pm PDT

Meanwhile, more than her films Deepika has been in news for her upcoming marriage with Ranveer Singh which will reportedly take place in November this year. However, both the actors have yet to confirm the same.