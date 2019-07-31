Bollywood

Soha Ali Khan takes daughter Inaaya for a day out in London, but all she wants is coffee!

Entertainment

Exclusive: Randy replaces Ravi Varman as the cinematographer in Kamal Haasan's Indian 2!

  3. Bollywood
Read More
back
Arjun KapoorDeepika Padukonekaran joharMalaika AroraMilind DeoraMira KapoorNatasha DalalShahid KapoorVarun DhawanZoya Akhtar
nextRanveer Singh wishes his sister a Happy Birthday with a goofy throwback picture

within