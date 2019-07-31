Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 12.41 pm July 31 2019, 12.41 pm

An Akali Dal MLA from Punjab Manjinder S Sirsa has claimed that the stars at the recent Karan Johar party were drugged. KJo took to Instagram on Saturday to share a glimpse of his star-studded party which had Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Zoya Akhtar and more in attendance. The MLA's claims surface from the fact that the stars look clearly drunk. However, taking drugs is a serious inhalation and there seems to be no proof of that.

The MLA took to Twitter to write that the 'high and mighty' celebs of Bollywood were flaunting their 'drugged state'. He also used the catchphrase Udta Bollywood, from Shahid's Udta Punjab who was also in attendance there. Some Twitter users have gone as far as to point that Vicky Kaushal rubbing his nose and a reflection of the ceiling light near him is a strip of cocaine. However, most comments on the MLA's page consist of people telling how they were simply drunk and not drugged.

#UDTABollywood - Fiction Vs Reality Watch how the high and mighty of Bollywood proudly flaunt their drugged state!! I raise my voice against #DrugAbuse by these stars. RT if you too feel disgusted @shahidkapoor @deepikapadukone @arjunk26 @Varun_dvn @karanjohar @vickykaushal09 pic.twitter.com/aBiRxwgQx9 — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) July 30, 2019

Congress MP Milind Deora has posted a strongly worded tweet against the MLA as his wife was present at the party. He has also asked Sirsa to stop lying and defaming people. He demanded that the MLA should have the courage to issue an unconditional apology.

Check it out:

My wife was also present that evening (and is in the video). Nobody was in a “drugged state” so stop spreading lies & defaming people you don’t know! I hope you will show the courage to tender an unconditional apology https://t.co/Qv6FY3wNRk — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) July 30, 2019

None of the stars in question has responded to the claims yet. It will be interesting to see if the MLA will have to issue an apology or not. It should be taken into account that people often drink in parties and Karan Johar's party looks as harmless to us as well.