Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Bengaluru reception LIVE updates: Anil Kumble and PV Sindhu make their way to the event!

9.22 PM IST
Don't miss this! Ranveer Singh turns a perfect host for the media and sees to it that they are all well fed!
9.03 PM IST
Former Indian cricketer, Anil Kumble arrives with his better half at Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's grand Bengaluru reception.
Anil Kumble and wife at #DeepVeerReception in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/wOjcXKmsij— Bangalore Times (@BangaloreTimes1) November 21, 2018
9.00 PM IST
The first guest to arrive at DeepVeer's Bangalore reception is none other than ace badminton player, PV Sindhu. That's not all, the athlete also has a wish for the newlyweds. Check it out yourself:
8.53 PM IST
Just look at Ranveer Singh, ain't he the perfect husband. Look how he helps wife Deepika Padukone with her floor-sweeping saree and exudes chivalry.
8.10 PM IST
Deepika's elegant golden saree is from the house of Angadi Galleriam. This beauty has been gifted to the bride by her mother, Mrs Ujjala Padukone. Deepika has been styled by ace designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Her better half, Ranveer Singh, is wearing a Rohit Bal ensemble.