Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai Reception: Meet the heavenly couple!

Newlyweds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, after a dreamy wedding in Italy and a fun-filled party hosted by Ranveer's sister Ritika Bhavnani, are hosting their Mumbai reception on 28th November. We absolutely fell in love with their majestic wedding looks and so did you. Just in case you waited with bated breath to find out how royally they deck up for their Mumbai reception, look no further. Here are the FIRST pictures of Ranveer and Deepika.

Both, the bride and the groom, have chosen the eternally elegant combination of white and golden. Ranveer is seen wearing a kurta with intricate golden embroidery on it. To add to the elegance, he is carrying a shawl of the same colour scheme. On the other hand, Deepika looks ethereal in her saree which appears to have white self-work as well as a detailed golden border. Don't miss out on her heavy diamond embellished necklace with a row of pearls and her jhumkas!

In their Sindhi wedding, both the bride and the groom had picked Sabyasachi Mukherjee's creations. Even for Ritika's party, which had Ranveer coming back to his swanky self and had Deepika as a new age fusion bride, Sabyasachi was their go-to man. The reception attires pretty much tell us, they're Sabyasachi's as well.