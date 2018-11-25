Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh party hard, hotel distributes ear plugs to other guests

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding a couple of days ago. The duo has been busy travelling cities and hosting parties. There seems to be no end to celebrations for the elated newly-weds! Just after the grand Bengaluru reception, the couple had another post-wedding bash on Saturday. Ranveer’s sister Ritika Bhavnani hosted a lavish party at The Grand Hyatt for the couple and DeepVeer had a gala time!

However, here’s something more about the party which is sure to take you by surprise. A heads-up of the loud party was apparently given to the guests residing in the same hotel. The Quint reports that prior to the party, other guests were handed earplugs and a note requesting them to use them as things can get ‘noisy’.

“For your convenience, we have placed ear plugs in your room in the bedside table,” read a part of the note.

Coming to the party, the inside pictures that are doing the rounds see DeepVeer decked up in vibrant outfits looking ravishing as ever. There are also videos which show the two dancing the night away. Take a look!

Reports suggest that the duo is all set to host a star-studded reception in Mumbai on November 28. We just can’t wait to see all our favourite B-Town stars gracing up the big party!