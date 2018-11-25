image
Sunday, November 25th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh party hard, hotel distributes ear plugs to other guests

Bollywood

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh party hard, hotel distributes ear plugs to other guests

Darshana DeviDarshana Devi   November 25 2018, 3.20 pm
back
BollywoodDeepika PadukonedeepveerEntertainmentranveer singhRitika Bhavnani
nextDeepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh dazzle at Ritika Bhavnani's party
ALSO READ

The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas enjoy a party with the crew

Ranveer calls Deepika 'Frida Kahlo on acid'; here's how Kahlo's marriage panned out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, like Deepika and Ranveer, will host multiple wedding receptions as well