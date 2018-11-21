Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh reception: DP’s Bangalore house is lit and how

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding pictures were a dream. The couple shared a few pictures from their intimate wedding in Italy on Instagram, and our jaws dropped by how beautifully they were clicked. Now, it’s time to gear up for their grand receptions -- the first is in Bangalore tonight.

Deepika’s parents have arranged for a reception in Bangalore for family and friends. Ranveer and Deepika took off to the lady’s hometown yesterday and once again, we were hypnotised by their stunning pictures clicked at the airport. Now we have some pictures of Deepika’s Bangalore home that has been lit with fairy lights to welcome their son-in-law.

Such a pretty sight, isn’t it?

Moreover, we also have some pictures of Ranveer Singh’s parents, Mr & Mrs Bhavnani, who are also in Bangalore for their son’s grand reception.

When the couple reached Bangalore, they had nicely waved to their fans from the balcony.

Damn, they look so good together.

The Bangalore reception, which will be held at the Leela, will witness their closest family members and friends. Not many B-town celebs are expected to attend this function. However, another reception will be held in Mumbai on November 28 which will definitely see the biggest stars from tinsel town in attendance.