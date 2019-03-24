Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal catch the Kalank fever!

Post the 64th Filmfare Awards ceremony on Saturday, and an unlikely trio consisting of Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranveer Singh were spotted on Varun Dhawan's Instagram. The celebrated actors were seen having a bit of fun on and busting a groove on Kalank songs. The featured sings were Ghar More Pardesia and First Class from the period drama. While the three were on-point in First Class, Ranveer Singh looked like a goofball in Ghar More Pardesiya! Have a look at the shenanigans the three were upto:

At Filmfare, Vicky Kaushal debuted as a performer on the Filmfare stage. Choreographed by Shiamak Davar, Kaushal's performance was a tribute to Amitabh Bachchan. Kaushal also bagged the Best Actor In A Supporting Role for his role in Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju. Ranveer Singh won the Critics Awards for Best Actor for his portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat that also starred Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor. Singh dedicated the award to his grandmother: "I dedicate this award to my nani as it was my nani's favourite character. One day I called my sister and asked what nani is doing, she said that nani is on terrace doing her favourite thing that is watching Padmavaat." He shared the Best Actor (Critics) award with Ayushmann, who won it for Andhadhun.

Seems like Varun got these three in a good mood to promote his upcoming film. Released earlier this month, the Kalank teaser predicts a love saga featuring names like Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is set in the 1940s when the struggle for the Indian Independence was at its peak. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the period drama aims to showcase a love story in the midst of communal tensions. Produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank releases on 17th April.