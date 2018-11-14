Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: A passionate love story that began with a passionate kiss

B-Town’s stunning couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are now happily married and we are finding it difficult to hold on to our excitement any longer to see their pictures. Well, it’s not unknown that the love story of the much-in-love couple blossomed on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raas Leela Ram-Leela. But not many would know that their love story began with an ‘intensely passionate’ unscripted kiss during the shooting of the film.

It was during the shoot of the song Ang Laga De when the couple’s lips were reportedly locked even after the director said cut. Informing the same, a crew member told Huffington Post that the passionate kiss confirmed that the duo was dating.

“It was new love- euphoric and maddening,” told the crew member. Adding that the pair was open about their relationship on sets, the person said, “They'd call each other baby, eat together, and disappear into their vanity vans when not shooting.”

Another source told the publication that even during group dinners, DeepVeer would have eyes only for each other.

“It's like nothing else matters. And they talk about everything non-stop, like, say, a married couple would,” informed the source.

One more source revealed to the publication that during the shooting of Bajirao Mastani, Ranveer would be present on the sets even after his shots are done.

“He's always giving her cues even when he doesn't have to. It almost feels that for him, her career is more important than his. He was one of the first few people to tell her that she needs to go to Hollywood. He's starry-eyed when she's around,” said the source.

What a love story!