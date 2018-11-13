Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: A tale of two perfect wedding rituals!

With each passing day, it is becoming difficult to contain our excitement for the much awaited Ranveer Singh – Deepika Padukone wedding! The two of them are going to become one for eternity… Whoa! The couple along with their families is already in Italy where the wedding will take place. But much to our disappointment, all the other details about their wedding has been kept a secret.

Well, right from the location to designers to the guest list… all the speculations made were never-ending but now after getting various spotting and hints, we have an answer to all of it. However, the only mystery that seems to remain unsolved is the ‘custom’ via which they will get married. Since Deepika hails from a South-Indian background and Ranveer belongs to a Sindhi/ Punjabi family, we wonder what custom is going to be followed at the wedding of the year.

According to the reports, the two dates that have been mentioned in the official announcement are because there would be two weddings, one as per South Indian rituals owing to Deepika’s ancestral roots and the second one according to North Indian rituals (Sindhi) because of Ranveer’s family background.

Well, let us tell you that both the rituals are a complete opposite of each other and interesting as well!

For the South-Indian wedding, the Kannadiga rituals are most likely to be followed. This type of ritual is highly simple yet traditional. It begins with a Nandi Puja followed by a havan on the wedding day. Talking about the attires, the bride is supposed to wear a traditional saree and the groom is seen donning a dhoti, angavastram and a pheta, a turban. During the Wedding, rituals like greeting groom’s family members, mandap puja, var puja, jaimala, dhareherdu and saptapadi are performed. Now that’s a typical South-Indian wedding! Guys, how interesting will it be to witness a traditional grandeur like this in Italy?

Coming to the North-Indian custom, this one is a helluva lavish affair with lots of razzle-dazzle involved. From various traditional rituals to a grand-loud-bling night, one gets to witness all of it! The attires include heavy lehenga for the bride and Sherwani suit for the groom. Rituals such as haldi, baraat swagat, phere, jaimala, kanyadaan, blessings take place. From mad food to décor to the groom’s friends ripping his clothes off to some crazy dance on the dancefloor, it has it all!

Now doesn’t this make their wedding an interesting affair!