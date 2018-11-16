Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Bhavnani residence is LIT

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's dreamy destination wedding is over. They tied the knot in presence of closest family members and put up a great show of privacy. So much so, that we waited for an entire day before getting our hands on their wedding pictures! We are now waiting for the newlyweds to make their back home. Meanwhile, Ranveer's Mumbai residence in Bandra is all lit up to welcome DeepVeer in the brightest way! See how the house has decked up.

#WATCH: Residence of Ranveer Singh decked up in Mumbai. He tied the knot with Deepika Padukone in a two-day function on November 14-15 in Italy's Lombardy at Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como. pic.twitter.com/AZoJCbWVHp — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

On Wednesday and Thursday, the couple followed a traditional Konkani and Sindhi wedding respectively. On 21st November, they will hold a reception in Deepika's hometown, Bengaluru, which will be followed by a star-studded reception in Mumbai on the 28th. We can definitely expect the who's who of Bollywood to drop in.

The wedding season is just blossoming. In just a few days, another B-town beauty, Priyanka Chopra ties the knot with beau Nick Jonas in a royal Indian wedding ceremony that's supposed to take place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. PeeCee's bachelorette and bridal shower have already taken place and she should fly to Jodhpur to help mom Madhu Chopra with arrangements anytime soon.

Stay tuned to in.com for more updates on celebrity functions this wedding season.