Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: DeepVeer moments that are eternal

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to tie the knot on November 14 and 15 in Lake Como, Italy. The two have flown down to Lake Como and we are sure the wedding preparations are on in full swing. We are sure fans of both the actors are keen to see the wedding pictures of their favourite stars, but before we get to see that, we bring you some adorable moments that DeepVeer has shared in the past few years.

On the trailer launch of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's off-screen chemistry had surely become the talk of the town. Check out the picture above, isn’t it super cute? The way they are looking into each other’s eyes, uff, how romantic!

The next time when DeepVeer made us go aww… was when they were promoting Bajirao Mastani on the sets of TV serial Swaragini. Ranveer went on knees for Deepika making it look like he is proposing.

By the way, talking about going on knees, it was in IIFA 2015 when Ranveer had gone on knees in front of everyone on the stage and had mouthed some romantic, yet funny, shayaris for Deepika.

In 2015, at Farah Khan’s birthday party, we saw how much Ranveer loved Deepika. So, Deepika was walking hand-in-hand with Karan Johar and Ranveer was chasing her with a flower, making it a cute moment.

It was in 2016 when Deepika was performing on stage on the songs of Bajirao Mastani and after the performance got over the actress made a gesture from to stage to Ranveer saying that ‘I Love You’. Ranveer, too, made the same gesture. While the two have never officially spoken about their relationship before they announced their wedding, their gestures clearly proved that they are madly in love with each other.