Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Details over couple's clothing revealed!

You might be living under a rock if you weren't aware of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's grand wedding taking place in Italy. It is one of the biggest events of this year in Bollywood and everyone's much excited to witness the grandeur. Much to our dismay, we will only be able to see a few pictures from this wedding via social media as the couple has kept their wedding a 'close friends and family only' affair. However, we have some deets for you over their bridal couture.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who excels in bridal couture, is the man who has designed this couple's ensemble. If a report in Filmfare has to be believed then the ace designer has designed Deepika and Ranveer's attires for both their weddings. On day one, i.e, 14th November, the two will tie the knot via Konkani traditions as Dippy hails from Mangalore. For this, she will be wearing a silk saree in white and gold. On day two, i.e, 15th November, they will perform pheras via Sindhi traditions. Here she will be wearing a lehenga in red. Ranveer, on the other hand, will wear handcrafted sherwanis on both the occasions.

The report also sheds light on the ring ceremony that took place last evening. A source reveals to them that Deepika got all emotional during the ceremony.

Aww ...such a happy moment that would have been!