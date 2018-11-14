Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding Exclusive: This is when the couple will release their official pictures

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are officially married as of Wednesday. The internet is going gaga over their leaked pictures where one can see the bride and groom clad in their wedding finery. We just got our hands on some new information, straight from the wedding extravaganza. #DeepVeer got married in a traditional Konkani tradition. It will be followed by a Sindhi ceremony on Thursday.

Our source further elaborates that after the Sindhi ceremony, the couple will pose for an official photograph once they’ve wrapped up with the lunch. It won't just be the newlyweds, the photo session will also be a fam-jam affair. This will mark their official union.

View this post on Instagram 😍😍😍😍😍😍 @deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone @ranveersingh #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi A post shared by deepveerkishaadi (@deepika_p_universe) on Nov 14, 2018 at 6:32am PST

Deepika and Ranveer have dated each other for almost six years and we just cannot wait for all the cute moments from the celebrations making its way to social media. Apart from the destination wedding, the duo will also make their first appearance as a couple on November 21 in India. While one reception will take place in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, the other will be in Mumbai on November 28, 2018.

