Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Fans turn ladki and ladke wale, but the bride's foundation is all for DeepVeer

A couple of days before Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s wedding, their fan clubs went on a social media warpath. No no, they weren't fighting each other, it was a funny banter between them as the ladke wale and the ladki wale. However, there’s one account on social media that is on both sides. We are talking about Instagram handle of Deepika’s NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation.

On their Instagram bio, they have written that they are #DeepVeerWale. Now that’s something really interesting. The NGO is smartly supporting Deepika and Ranveer both and we love that.

Deepika and Ranveer got married in Lake Como, Itlay. There were two wedding rituals that took place, one was with Konkani ritual and the other one with Sindhi ritual. After their wedding in Italy, there are two receptions planned by the couple. While on November 21, 2018, a reception will take place in Bangalore, the second one will take place in Mumbai on November 28, 2018. We are sure the wedding reception in Mumbai will mark the presence of many big names from Bollywood. We simply can’t wait for it.