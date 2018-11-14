Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: First videos from the wedding leaked

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sealed the deal on Wednesday and in just a few hours after they became man and wife, pictures from their wedding started leaking on social media. Videos too have leaked and it seems like the the couple just couldn't escape the paps. We can see guests arriving at the wedding by yacht and most of them seemed to have stuck to the white/ivory theme of the day. However, a glimpse of Deepika and Ranveer is missing from the video.

The couple is yet to officially unveil their wedding pictures. We learned exclusively that an official picture of the couple will come in only after the Sindhi wedding ritual that will take place on Thursday. Till then, fans of both the actors will just have to stare at these pictures.