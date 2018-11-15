Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Groom’s baaraat arrives to take his dulhania

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s Konkani ritual wedding took place on Wednesday and now it’s time for the next ceremony. Thursday will see the couple get married with Sindhi rituals. A picture, shared by fan clubs, has been doing the rounds on social media and while it’s blurry, we can still see a man wearing a red turban dancing on the yacht. Even though you may not be able to tell for sure, the man in question looking quite like the actor.

If this is Ranveer indeed, we can say that the dulha is here with the baaraat to take his dulhania. Hands in the air indicate that the party began on the yacht itself but we don’t expect anything else. This is Ranveer Singh’s wedding. The excitement is soaring and we too can’t keep calm.

Meanwhile, we’ll be here waiting for the official pictures of their wedding.