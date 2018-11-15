Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh wedding: Guests arrive with turbans and black umbrellas

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s secret wedding is not a secret anymore given that the media have gathered outside the venue. Pictures and videos have been pouring in despite the stars’ best efforts to keep their big day a private affair. Glimpses of Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and the guests are pouring in and here’s another video from the event.

#WATCH: Latest visuals from Villa del Balbianello at Lake Como, the wedding venue of Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh, in Italy's Lombardy. pic.twitter.com/kICPHl4sxE — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2018

On Wednesday, a video of guests trying to shield DeepVeer under black umbrellas were doing the rounds of social media. Thursday too was the same but a little different. This time it wasn’t just the couple who were hiding from the paparazzi, even the guests were seen holding black umbrellas so the cameras do not get a picture of them. In a latest video shared by ANI, guests arriving at Villa del Balbianello on Lake Como can be seen making their way to the ceremony behind a row of umbrellas. The video offers only a glimpse of some activity at the venue, but something is better than nothing. DeepVeer will unveil their first official picture by Thursday evening and we simply can’t wait to see it.

After their grand wedding in Italy, Deepika and Ranveer have planned two wedding receptions. While one will take place in Bangalore on November 21, 2018, the other will take place in Mumbai on November 28, 2018.